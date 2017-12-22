Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 25 saves in loss
Schneider saved 25 of 28 shots during Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.
The veteran has gone five games without losing in regulation and owns a rock-solid 15-6-4 record, .919 save percentage and 2.61 GAA for the campaign. New Jersey's scoring 3.06 goals per 60 minutes, which is the 10th-highest mark in the league. The added offensive support has been a huge help for Schneider in the win column, and he's back to being a reliable starter after his underwhelming showing last season.
