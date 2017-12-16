Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 28 saves in 5-2 win

Schneider saved 28 of 30 shots he faced during Friday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

This was a daunting schedule spot for Schneider after losing to Montreal in overtime Thursday. Rarely do goalies start both games in a back-to-back set, but Schneider stopped 62 of 66 shots he faced through the two outings to improve him to a 13-6-4 record, .921 save percentage and 2.58 GAA for the campaign. Schneider's locked in as a strong option in the majority of matchups moving forward.