Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 28 saves in win
Schneider saved 28 of 30 shots during Friday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
This was a daunting schedule spot for Schneider after losing to Montreal in overtime Thursday. Rarely do goalies start both games in a back-to-back set, but Schneider stopped 62 of 66 shots through the two outings to improve to a 13-6-4 record, .921 save percentage and 2.58 GAA. Schneider's locked in as a strong option in the majority of matchups moving forward.
