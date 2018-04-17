Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 34 saves in Game 3 win

Schneider stopped 34 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Both goals that beat him came on the power play, and Schneider followed up his impressive relief effort in Game 2 with his first victory of 2018 -- he last got into the win column Dec. 27. The 32-year-old lost his starting spot in the second half for a reason, but with the Devils looking to even the series at two games apiece Wednesday, expect coach John Hynes to keep riding the hot hand and stick with Schneider in net.