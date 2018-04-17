Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 34 saves in Game 3 win

Schneider stopped 34 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Both goals that beat him came on the power play, and Schneider followed up his impressive relief effort in Game 2 with his first victory of 2018 -- he last got into the win column Dec. 27. The 32-year-old lost his starting spot in the second half for a reason, but with the Devils looking to even the series at two games apiece Wednesday, expect coach John Hynes to keep riding the hot hand and stick with Schneider in net.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories