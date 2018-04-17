Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 34 saves in Game 3 win
Schneider stopped 34 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
Both goals that beat him came on the power play, and Schneider followed up his impressive relief effort in Game 2 with his first victory of 2018 -- he last got into the win column Dec. 27. The 32-year-old lost his starting spot in the second half for a reason, but with the Devils looking to even the series at two games apiece Wednesday, expect coach John Hynes to keep riding the hot hand and stick with Schneider in net.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Monday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Appears in relief•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Yet another loss for former starter•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Generous to Sharks in return•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 21 saves in Thursday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...