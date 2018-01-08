Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 34 saves in shootout loss

Schneider stopped 34 of 38 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Islanders.

Schneider made a few impressive saves, but this marks the fourth consecutive game in which he's allowed four goals. The 31-year-old owns a 17-8-6 record with a .918 save percentage and remains one of the better fantasy goaltenders. He's going through a rough patch, but Schneider has shown the ability to bounce back, making him worth getting in your lineup. He's far better than what we've seen these past few games.

