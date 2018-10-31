Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes short season debut
Schneider stopped 5-of-6 shots in relief during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.
This probably isn't how the Devils saw Schneider making his season debut, but maybe it's a good thing that he got to see a small workload first before jumping back into things. Keith Kinkaid was rocked for seven goals and lifted from the game about five minutes into the third period, bringing Schneider in. The 32-year-old will likely make his first start of the year Thursday in Detroit or Saturday in New York against the Islanders.
