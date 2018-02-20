Devils' Cory Schneider: Making progress in recovery

Schneider (groin) has skated the last two days and was pushed slightly harder during Tuesday's session, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Schneider's status will be checked again after Wednesday, indicating he will at least miss Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets. Considering he has yet to rejoin practice, it wouldn't be surprising if he's unavailable Thursday as well. More information should arrive on the team's lead netminder as he approaches a return to the lineup. In the meantime, Keith Kinkaid and Eddie Lack will continue to keep the crease warm (or cold).