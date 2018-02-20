Devils' Cory Schneider: Making progress in recovery
Schneider (groin) has skated the last two days and was pushed slightly harder during Tuesday's session, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Schneider's status will be checked again after Wednesday, indicating he will at least miss Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets. Considering he has yet to rejoin practice, it wouldn't be surprising if he's unavailable Thursday as well. More information should arrive on the team's lead netminder as he approaches a return to the lineup. In the meantime, Keith Kinkaid and Eddie Lack will continue to keep the crease warm (or cold).
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...