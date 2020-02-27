Play

Devils' Cory Schneider: Making second straight start

Schneider will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against San Jose, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against the Red Wings, stopping 27 of 28 shots en route to his first NHL victory of the campaign. The veteran backstop will attempt to secure a second straight win in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Sharks squad that's lost five straight games.

