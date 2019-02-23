Devils' Cory Schneider: Mates pitch him under bus early

Schneider made 29 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. He allowed four goals.

He allowed two goals early in the first and the score was 3-0 by the 14:23 mark of that frame, in large part because his mates weren't ready to play. But Schneids settled down his team down and didn't allow another until after the halfway mark of the third. He has been remarkably sharp for a guy that hadn't played for months. Watch for the Devils to ensure Schneider gets his rest -- those hips and abdomen are healed, but they'll want to keep him healthy.