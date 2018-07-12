Devils' Cory Schneider: May miss start of 2018-19

Schneider (hip) may miss the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Schneider remains on schedule in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in May, but the latest update confirms the earlier notion that he will at least miss a significant portion of training camp as he continues to recover. Keith Kinkaid will likely draw the majority of reps in his absence, which could put him in a position to see significant action early on. The Devils' investment in Schneider should make him the favorite to top the team's depth chart again in 2018-19, when healthy, but his grasp on the starting job won't be as firm as it was prior to last season.