Devils' Cory Schneider: Not as sharp against Minnesota
Schneider stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Schneider took a step back after surrendering just one goal in 65 of minutes of pre-shootout action to the Islanders on Thursday in what was his first NHL appearance since Dec. 14. New Jersey will likely split up the goaltending workload between Schneider and Keith Kinkaid moving forward, at least until a hot hand emerges. Such an arrangement would allow 22-year-old MacKenzie Blackwood to continue gaining valuable development time with AHL Binghamton.
