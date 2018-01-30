Devils' Cory Schneider: Not back on ice yet

Schneider (groin) did off-ice workouts at Tuesday's practice but did not skate, essentially ruling out a return to the lineup for the evening's contest in Buffalo, Andrew Gross of the Bergen Record reports.

Coach John Hynes added that he hoped to have Schneider back on the ice Wednesday, which would be a good sign that the goalie may be able to return to the lineup as soon as Thursday for a matchup with the Flyers. In the meantime, Keith Kinkaid will maintain the starter's role for Tuesday night's game and will presumably start as long as Schneider can't go.