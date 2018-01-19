Devils' Cory Schneider: Not expected to dress Saturday

Schneider isn't expected to dress for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Schneider traveled with his teammates to Philadelphia, which indicated he'd likely be able to dress as Keith Kinkaid's backup against the Flyers, but the Devils recalled goaltender Ken Appleby from the minors under emergency conditions Friday, a move that all but confirm's Schneider's status for Saturday's clash. The veteran netminder will hope to overcome his illness in time for Monday's matchup with Detroit.