Devils' Cory Schneider: Not ready to return yet

Schneider (groin) will miss a fifth straight game when the Devils take on the Senators on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.

There's still been little indication as to how much longer Schneider might be sidelined for, so keep an eye out for updates ahead of Thursday's meeting with Calgary. Meanwhile, Keith Kinkaid has been filling in nicely for Schneider, knocking out three consecutive victories while maintaining a .928 save percentage and 1.67 GAA over that span.