Devils' Cory Schneider: Not ready to return yet
Schneider (groin) will miss a fifth straight game when the Devils take on the Senators on Tuesday, NHL.com reports.
There's still been little indication as to how much longer Schneider might be sidelined for, so keep an eye out for updates ahead of Thursday's meeting with Calgary. Meanwhile, Keith Kinkaid has been filling in nicely for Schneider, knocking out three consecutive victories while maintaining a .928 save percentage and 1.67 GAA over that span.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...