Devils' Cory Schneider: Notches first shutout
Schneider posted a 34-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
Schneider hadn't protected a goose egg since Feb. 21 of last season, when he blanked the Senators. He's allowed just four goals over three starts since he was recalled following the Devils' trade of Louis Domingue to Vancouver. Schneider has a 2-6-2 record with a 3.68 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 12 games this year. With solid results in tow, Schneider may begin to eat away at MacKenzie Blackwood's playing time down the stretch.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Draws start Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Can't hang on in San Jose•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Making second straight start•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Bags first win of 2019-20•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal versus Detroit•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Brought up to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.