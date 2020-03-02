Devils' Cory Schneider: Notches first shutout

Schneider posted a 34-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Schneider hadn't protected a goose egg since Feb. 21 of last season, when he blanked the Senators. He's allowed just four goals over three starts since he was recalled following the Devils' trade of Louis Domingue to Vancouver. Schneider has a 2-6-2 record with a 3.68 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 12 games this year. With solid results in tow, Schneider may begin to eat away at MacKenzie Blackwood's playing time down the stretch.