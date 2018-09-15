Devils' Cory Schneider: Officially ruled out for preseason openers
Schneider (hip) has "absolutely no choice" of playing in either of the preseason-opening contests against the Rangers and Canadiens on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, citing Devils coach John Hynes.
This squashes any hope that Schneider would be fit to play after logging an entire practice Saturday. Besides, the Devils aren't confident the netminder will be fit for Opening Night, let alone letting him loose in a game to open the preseason.
