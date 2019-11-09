Devils' Cory Schneider: On wrong end of shutout

Schneider allowed four goals on 32 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Oilers.

Schneider received no goal support as the Devils played the second game of a back-to-back. Schneider remains without a win in six appearances (0-4-1). The 33-year-old has a 4.59 GAA and an .852 save percentage. MacKenzie Blackwood will likely draw back in for Sunday's game in Vancouver.