Devils' Cory Schneider: Outplayed by opposing goalie

Schneider set aside 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

This one meant a lot more to the Hurricanes, who clinched a playoff berth with the victory, but the Devils played well in front of Schneider. New Jersey simply couldn't solve Petr Mrazek at the other end, leading to a 3-1 loss despite a 37-25 edge in shots. There's one more game left on New Jersey's schedule, so it's possible this is the last we've seen of Schneider this season. If that's the case, he'll finish with a 6-13-4 record, 3.06 GAA and .903 save percentage in 26 games (23 starts).