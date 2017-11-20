Devils' Cory Schneider: Patrolling blue paint against Wild

Schneider will be in goal versus Minnesota on Monday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Despite giving up just 12 goals in his last five matchups, Schneider has garnered a mere one victory -- along with a pair of overtime defeats. The netminder has played well against the Wild in his career, posting a 11-6-0 record and .915 save percentage in 18 games and will no doubt be hoping history repeats itself Monday.