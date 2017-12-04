Devils' Cory Schneider: Patrolling crease against Columbus
Schneider will make the road start versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Despite a 2.85 GAA as the visiting goalie, Schneider has earned five wins in nine road contests this season. Unlike the Stanley Cup winning Devils of the early 2000s, the team relies much more on offensive firepower which will help bail the Massachusetts native out when he has an off night.
