Devils' Cory Schneider: Patrolling crease Monday
Schneider will start Monday's preseason game versus the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
This is a split-squad scrimmage for the Devils, as half the team will play the Bruins and half will play the Canadiens. Schneider will take on the Bruins and look to start a bounce-back season after he posted a .903 save percentage in the 2018-19 campaign. He did pick up the pace over the last 17 games, however, recording a .921 save percentage and 2.46 GAA during that stretch.
