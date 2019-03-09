Devils' Cory Schneider: Patrolling crease Saturday

Schneider will start in goal Saturday against the Rangers in New York, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Schneider will look to snap a two-game losing streak behind a New Jersey team that has been ravaged by injuries and finds itself well out of playoff contention. Still, the 32-year-old netminder seems grateful for the opportunity to continue playing down the stretch. "These games are all really meaningful for me," he said. "I haven't played a lot of hockey in the last year, year and a half, at least by my standards. So, it's just fun to play and get out there and get games in. I think we're all out to prove something right now, to ourselves, to coaches, to the management."