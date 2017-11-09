Devils' Cory Schneider: Pegged as home starter

Schneider will patrol the crease Thursday night against the visiting Oilers, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

The Oilers have only scored two goals over their last two games, and their only offense over that span transpired in Tuesday's overtime road clash with the Islanders. However, Schneider has been erratic with his play between the pipes on the way to a 2.98 GAA and .919 save percentage through 10 games this season.