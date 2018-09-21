Devils' Cory Schneider: Performs more on-ice drills
Schneider (hip) was on the ice for drills in practice Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
It appears to be status quo in regards to Schneider's injury, but it's worth noting that he's been on the ice for rehab multiple times this week. Once Schneider gets going in the regular season, most of the attention will shift to his actual performance, as many a fantasy owner has soured on him after seeing him post save percentages of .908 and .907, respectively, over the last two seasons (100 games).
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Will join non-game group•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Officially ruled out for preseason openers•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Seen at practice Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In doubt for Opening Night•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Extent of injury clarified•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: May miss start of 2018-19•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...