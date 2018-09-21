Devils' Cory Schneider: Performs more on-ice drills

Schneider (hip) was on the ice for drills in practice Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It appears to be status quo in regards to Schneider's injury, but it's worth noting that he's been on the ice for rehab multiple times this week. Once Schneider gets going in the regular season, most of the attention will shift to his actual performance, as many a fantasy owner has soured on him after seeing him post save percentages of .908 and .907, respectively, over the last two seasons (100 games).