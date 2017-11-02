Devils' Cory Schneider: Picks up shutout
Schneider stopped all 37 shots he faced in a 2-0 shutout win over the Canucks on Wednesday.
It's been an odd season for Schneider. He has a 6-1-0 record, but heading into this matchup he had a 3.26 GAA and a .909 save percentage. In fact, in his previous five starts he allowed at least three goals.
