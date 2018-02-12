Devils' Cory Schneider: Placed on injured reserve

Schneider (groin) has been been moved to the injured reserve list retroactive to January 23.

It was already noted on Sunday that Schneider wouldn't be returning for at least seven days, so this move isn't surprising. The American netminder has already missed eight games, and he's going to miss at least three more based on what we know. Keith Kinkaid is currently the top goalie on the depth chart for the Devils with Schneider out. Considering that Kinkaid has a 3.29 GAA and an .892 save percentage, New Jersey could clearly use Schneider back sooner rather than later.