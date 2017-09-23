Devils' Cory Schneider: Playing full contest Sunday
Schneider will start and play the full preseason contest Sunday against the Rangers, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.
Coming off of a disappointing 2016-17 campaign, Schneider will attempt to get locked in early in the preseason as he attempts to bounce back with a new-look Devils club. He should once again serve as the workhorse netminder for New Jersey, with Keith Kinkaid only occasionally sprinkling in.
