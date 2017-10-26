Devils' Cory Schneider: Practices with team

Schneider (lower body) practiced in full Thursday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Schneider seems to be headed in the right direction with his recovery; however, his return to action is complicated by the fact that his wife is expecting the couple's second child soon. While this may eliminate him from the lineup Friday versus the Senators, the netminder could be back in action for Saturday's tilt against Arizona.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories