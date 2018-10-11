Devils' Cory Schneider: Practicing with team
Schneider (hip) continues to work his way back from injury, with coach John Hynes telling reporters, "He's still practicing full and one that progression back to play. We're just not necessarily sure how quickly that will be," Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Hynes followed up to say the club would re-evaluated Schneider in a few days to get a more definitive timeline. Even once cleared to play, the netminder may have to split time with Keith Kinkaid -- especially if the New York native can improve upon his Opening Night victory over the Oilers.
