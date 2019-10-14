Devils' Cory Schneider: Protecting net Monday afternoon

Schneider will start in the home goal for Monday's game against the Panthers, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Schneider is still looking for his first win after he posted an .897 save percentage and 3.33 GAA over three games. The Panthers are off to a slow start with just one win over five contests, and they've averaged just 2.6 goals per game in the process. Even if Schneider gets back on track with his own performance, though, the Devils haven't provided much offensive support with just nine goals so far, and it could continue to be tough sledding against expected Panthers' starter Sergei Bobrovsky.