Devils' Cory Schneider: Razor sharp 40-save win

Schneider made 40 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Schneider looked sharp, but then again, it was against the Avs. Still, he's better than his 20-27-11 record from 2016-17. Is this the year he sets a new career mark in wins?

