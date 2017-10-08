Devils' Cory Schneider: Razor sharp 40-save win
Schneider made 40 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.
Schneider looked sharp, but then again, it was against the Avs. Still, he's better than his 20-27-11 record from 2016-17. Is this the year he sets a new career mark in wins?
