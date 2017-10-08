Play

Devils' Cory Schneider: Razor sharp in 40-save win

Schneider made 40 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Schneider looked sharp, but then again, it was against the Avs. Still, he's better than his 20-27-11 record, .908 save percentage and 2.82 GAA from 2016-17. Is this the year he finally tops the 30-win mark to set a new career high?

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories