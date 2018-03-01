Devils' Cory Schneider: Recalled from AHL

Schneider (groin) was recalled from AHL and is in Florida with the team ahead of Thursday's game against the Panthers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Schneider remains on injured reserve for the moment, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team activated him ahead of Thursday's tilt. Given that the Panthers have a back-to-back road set on deck, it's also possible he will sit out Thursday and make his return to the lineup Friday against the Hurricanes. More information on that front should surface at some point Thursday, but Schneider's return should spell an end to Keith Kinkaid's run as the primary netminder.