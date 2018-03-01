Devils' Cory Schneider: Recalled from AHL
Schneider (groin) was recalled from AHL and is in Florida with the team ahead of Thursday's game against the Panthers, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Schneider remains on injured reserve for the moment, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team activated him ahead of Thursday's tilt. Given that the Panthers have a back-to-back road set on deck, it's also possible he will sit out Thursday and make his return to the lineup Friday against the Hurricanes. More information on that front should surface at some point Thursday, but Schneider's return should spell an end to Keith Kinkaid's run as the primary netminder.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Solid in minor-league return•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Loaned to top affiliate for conditioning•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Stays home ahead of Tuesday's game•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Joins team for practice•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Aiming for full practice Monday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Sitting yet again Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...