Devils' Cory Schneider: Recalled from conditioning assigment
Schneider (hip) was called back to New Jersey from his conditioning stint with AHL Binghamton.
Considering the club made the decision to send Eddie Lack out on a conditioning assignment of his own, Schneider is all but guaranteed of at least being the backup versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday. During his three-game conditioning assignment, the netminder went 1-1-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .897 save percentage. Look for the 32-year-old to get a start at some point during the Devils' seven-game road trip.
