Devils' Cory Schneider: Receives starting nod Friday

Schneider will start in goal Friday against the Avalanche, Amanda Stein of the team's official site reports.

Schneider has struggled mightily on the road this season, posting a 3.10 GAA and .912 save percentage. He will attempt to bump that trend Friday night, but faces an Avalanche squad averaging 4.09 goals per game (second in the NHL) this season.

