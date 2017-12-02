Devils' Cory Schneider: Receives starting nod Friday
Schneider will start in goal Friday against the Avalanche, Amanda Stein of the team's official site reports.
Schneider has struggled mightily on the road this season, posting a 3.10 GAA and .912 save percentage. He will attempt to bump that trend Friday night, but faces an Avalanche squad averaging 4.09 goals per game (second in the NHL) this season.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Lets in three in loss•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal Monday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Makes 23 saves in victory over Canucks•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In goal against Vancouver•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Takes shootout loss•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Receives starting nod Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...