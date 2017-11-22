Devils' Cory Schneider: Receives starting nod Wednesday
Schneider will be between the posts for Wednesday night's clash with the Bruins, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
Schneider's play has mostly been marked by inconsistency this season, as he's had four games where he's allowed one goal or less, but also three games where he's allowed five goals. That said, the Massachusetts native could be in for one of his good games Wednesday, as the Bruins are currently dealing with numerous injuries across the board and will be missing Brad Marchand (undisclosed) and Torey Krug (upper body), among others.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Earns eighth win•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Patrolling blue paint against Wild•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Allows five goals in second period•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting Saturday in Winnipeg•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Excellent in overtime loss to Leafs•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...