Devils' Cory Schneider: Receives starting nod Wednesday

Schneider will be between the posts for Wednesday night's clash with the Bruins, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

Schneider's play has mostly been marked by inconsistency this season, as he's had four games where he's allowed one goal or less, but also three games where he's allowed five goals. That said, the Massachusetts native could be in for one of his good games Wednesday, as the Bruins are currently dealing with numerous injuries across the board and will be missing Brad Marchand (undisclosed) and Torey Krug (upper body), among others.