Devils' Cory Schneider: Returns from conditioning stint
The Devils recalled Schneider from his conditioning loan with AHL Binghamton.
Schneider has not performed well in the minors this season with a 2-4-0 record and an .881 save percentage in eight appearances. He'll return to the Devils for Monday's practice and will likely work as the backup to Keith Kinkaid until the team plays back-to-back games starting Saturday versus the Wild.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Heads to minors for conditioning•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Faces some rubber•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Begins off-ice work•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Out with abdomen injury•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Doesn't last half a period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...