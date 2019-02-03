Devils' Cory Schneider: Returns from conditioning stint

The Devils recalled Schneider from his conditioning loan with AHL Binghamton.

Schneider has not performed well in the minors this season with a 2-4-0 record and an .881 save percentage in eight appearances. He'll return to the Devils for Monday's practice and will likely work as the backup to Keith Kinkaid until the team plays back-to-back games starting Saturday versus the Wild.

