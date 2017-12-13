Devils' Cory Schneider: Scheduled to face Habs on Thursday
Schneider will defend the cage against the Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday.
Having only been rested for five games since the beginning of November, Schneider's taken the heavy workload in stride, posting a 7-5-3 record, 2.35 GAA and .925 save percentage over that span. His next opponent in the Habs have been incredibly streak this season, and they've been trending in the wrong direction lately with losses in three straight contests. Schneider, who has one shutout through 22 games, remains a steady but unspectacular fantasy option.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Coasts to win over Kings•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Will be in crease Tuesday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Allows five in loss to Jackets•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Looking to double down on Jackets•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Shines in win over Blue Jackets•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Patrolling crease against Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...