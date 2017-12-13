Devils' Cory Schneider: Scheduled to face Habs on Thursday

Schneider will defend the cage against the Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday.

Having only been rested for five games since the beginning of November, Schneider's taken the heavy workload in stride, posting a 7-5-3 record, 2.35 GAA and .925 save percentage over that span. His next opponent in the Habs have been incredibly streak this season, and they've been trending in the wrong direction lately with losses in three straight contests. Schneider, who has one shutout through 22 games, remains a steady but unspectacular fantasy option.