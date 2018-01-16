Devils' Cory Schneider: Scratched from start due to illness
Schneider was scratched from Tuesday's start against the Islanders due to an illness.
Schneider's absence means Keith Kinkaid will start between the pipes for the Devils on Tuesday, while Ken Appleby was added from the team's AHL affiliate to serve as the backup. The team returns to action again Thursday against the Capitals, giving Schneider a couple of days to rest up before potentially returning to the crease.
