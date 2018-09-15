Devils' Cory Schneider: Seen at practice Saturday
Schneider (hip) was present for the entire practice Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Schneider still isn't out of the woods when it comes to a hip injury that has been bothering him since the 2016-17 season, but the fact that the veteran is out there at all with the team is viewed as a positive sign. Keith Kinkaid is expected to be the de facto No. 1 in New Jersey until Schneider is ready to rock.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: In doubt for Opening Night•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Extent of injury clarified•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: May miss start of 2018-19•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Undergoes hip surgery•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Brings A-game but can't win•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Gets starting nod for must-win contest•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...