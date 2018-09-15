Devils' Cory Schneider: Seen at practice Saturday

Schneider (hip) was present for the entire practice Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schneider still isn't out of the woods when it comes to a hip injury that has been bothering him since the 2016-17 season, but the fact that the veteran is out there at all with the team is viewed as a positive sign. Keith Kinkaid is expected to be the de facto No. 1 in New Jersey until Schneider is ready to rock.