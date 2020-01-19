Devils' Cory Schneider: Sent back to bus league

The Devils reassigned Schneider to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.

The 33-year-old saw action in the past three games for the Devils, accumulating a 0-1-0 record while stopping 46 of 54 shots in that span. The Devils don't resume game action until Jan. 27, so it's possible that Schneider could be called back up after the All-Star break. Schneider has seen action in eight AHL games this campaign, accumulating a 3.00 GAA and .894 save percentage.