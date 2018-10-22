Devils' Cory Schneider: Set for another AHL outing

Schneider (hip) will get the start for Wednesday's minor-league clash with AHL Belleville, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

In his first appearance for AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Schneider allowed three goals on 31 shots, but was able to play the whole game. Even though he will be appearing in Wednesday's matchup, the netminder could still return to New Jersey in time for Thursday's matchup with Nashville -- although more likely than not he would serve as the backup to Keith Kinkaid.