Devils' Cory Schneider: Set for backup role
Schneider (hip) is expected to serve as the No. 2 behind Keith Kinkaid against the Lightning on Tuesday, per Corey Long of NHL.com.
Schneider spent three games in the minors on a conditioning assignment and will not dress for his first NHL game this year. The goaltender is slated to get a start at some point during the team's seven-game road trip; perhaps the back-to-back on Nov. 5/6.
