Devils' Cory Schneider: Shines in win over Blue Jackets
Schneider saved 41 of 42 shots during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Columbus.
Not only was this a huge outing for Schneider, the Devils also now sit atop the Metropolitan Division. Let that sink in. With an 11-5-3 record, .923 save percentage and 2.60 GAA, the 31-year-old netminder has returned to being a solid fantasy asset following a discouraging 2016-17 campaign. Additionally, for the first time in years, New Jersey owns a strong offensive attack (3.11 goals per game). There are likely plenty of fantasy circles where Schneider is undervalued, so there are probably buy-low opportunities out there.
