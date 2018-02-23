Devils' Cory Schneider: Shows up for optional session
Schneider (groin) was on the ice for an optional practice Friday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Schneider hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 23, and he's already stated that he wants to be completely free of pain before returning. The Devils have been rotating Keith Kinkaid and Eddie Lack between the pipes in the meantime.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Taking cautious approach with malady•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Making progress in recovery•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Won't play for another week•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Still on sidelines•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Not ready to return yet•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...