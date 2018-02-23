Play

Devils' Cory Schneider: Shows up for optional session

Schneider (groin) was on the ice for an optional practice Friday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Schneider hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 23, and he's already stated that he wants to be completely free of pain before returning. The Devils have been rotating Keith Kinkaid and Eddie Lack between the pipes in the meantime.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories