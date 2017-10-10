Devils' Cory Schneider: Shuts down Sabres again
Schneider stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's rout of the Sabres.
The Devils' offense really supported Schneider and he responded by shutting down everyone in blue and gold not named Evander Kane. His success against Buffalo continued, as he won his third straight against the men from western New York.
More News
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Defending cage Monday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Razor sharp in 40-save win•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Playing full contest Sunday•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Ends season on low note•
-
Devils' Cory Schneider: Will be in goal for season finale Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...