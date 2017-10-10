Play

Devils' Cory Schneider: Shuts down Sabres again

Schneider stopped 23 of 25 shots in Monday's rout of the Sabres.

The Devils' offense really supported Schneider and he responded by shutting down everyone in blue and gold not named Evander Kane. His success against Buffalo continued, as he won his third straight against the men from western New York.

