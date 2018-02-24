Devils' Cory Schneider: Sitting yet again Saturday
Schneider (groin) was present for morning skate Saturday, but he will not dress for the evening's home game against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The Devils reportedly will start Keith Kinkaid with Eddie Lacking serving as the relief option in the upcoming contest. With this team likely to make the playoffs, the luxury exists for Schneider to take the necessary precautions with his injury. Unfortunately, this won't do his fantasy owners much good.
