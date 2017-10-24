Devils' Cory Schneider: Skates Tuesday
Schneider (lower body) skated on his own Tuesday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Schneider will also skate on his own Wednesday, but there's no telling when he might be ready to return to practice with his teammates. If he's able to log a full practice Thursday, there's a chance he may be ready for Friday's game against the Senators, although at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for that contest. If Schneider is unable to go Friday, Keith Kinkaid will likely start against Ottawa.
