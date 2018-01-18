Devils' Cory Schneider: Slated for backup duties Thursday

Schneider (illness) will serve as Keith Kinkaid's backup for Thursday's matchup with the Capitals.

Schneider missed Tuesday's game against the Islanders due to an illness, but he's evidently felling well enough to return to the lineup in a limited capacity Thursday, and he'll almost certainly get the starting nod for Saturday's clash with the Flyers. The 31-year-old netminder has manged to compile a 17-9-6 record in 33 appearances this campaign, but he's posted a disappointing 2.74 GAA and .915 save percentage over that span. He'll look to improve upon those numbers during the second half of the season.