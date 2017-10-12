Play

Devils' Cory Schneider: Slows down Leafs' attack

Schneider made 47 saves on 50 shots Wednesday night, leading his team to a 6-3 win in Toronto.

Schneider did what he needed to do against an explosive offense that had a lot of chances. He's off to a great start this season that mirrors his team's surprising opening.

