Devils' Cory Schneider: Slows down Leafs' attack
Schneider made 47 saves on 50 shots Wednesday night, leading his team to a 6-3 win in Toronto.
Schneider did what he needed to do against an explosive offense that had a lot of chances. He's off to a great start this season that mirrors his team's surprising opening.
